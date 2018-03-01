Ajith Kumar’s next with Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame H Vinoth?

Ajith Kumar is currently working on his upcoming film Viswasam. Ajith Kumar is currently working on his upcoming film Viswasam.

Several reports suggest that Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame H Vinoth might be helming Ajith in his next film. Buzz is ripe that Vinoth floored the Thala of Kollywood with a narration and has gotten the nod from the actor for the film as well. This film would be Vinoth’s third film after the runaway hits Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and Sathuranga Vettai. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Both of Vinoth’s films have been successes at the box office. While Sathuranga Vettai was about a smart and ruthless con man, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru was based on the Bawaria Gang killings. With just two films, Vinoth has earned a name for his research-backed gritty stories. If the project materialises, it would be interesting to see what the young director conjures up with a star like Ajith.

Ajith, on the other hand, is currently working on his upcoming flick Viswasam. For Viswasam, Ajith joins hand with director Siva for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. The film is touted to be a rural-entertainer with music by D.Imman. Incidentally, this is the first time Imman is composing for Ajith. “I’d faced one common question all these years! When are you going to compose music for Thala?Now here i Have an answer!Yes it’s official,I’m Scoring for #Viswasam Friends!With your Blessings will give my Best👍Thanks Siva sir n SathyaJyothiFilms! PraiseGod! (sic) ,” Imman had tweeted. Nayanthara has been signed on to play the female lead with the supporting cast consisting of Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah.

