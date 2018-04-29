Ajith is always unavailable, I don’t like that about him: Vishal

Ajith is one of the few superstars, who can afford not to show up at the promotional events of their films and still ensure a massive opening for their films. Ajith is one of the few superstars, who can afford not to show up at the promotional events of their films and still ensure a massive opening for their films.

Tamil actor Ajith is known for avoiding the media, public events and giving statements on issues that dominate the discourse of the country. He seldom makes appearances even at events organized by the Tamil film industry. While these are the known facts, actor Vishal revealed that the Vivegam star remains a difficult person to speak to even for the members of the film fraternity.

During a media interaction recently, Vishal was asked what was the one thing he doesn’t like about Ajith. Without thinking too hard, he said, “He is unavailable. And I don’t like that about him. Once I wanted to talk to him about something and I called his PRO Suresh Chandra but I couldn’t reach him.”

He was also asked about the absence of Ajith in the silent protest held by the Tamil film industry over the issue of Cauvery last month. “I’m not a school principal to demand mandatory attendance of every student at the assembly,” answered the chief of Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council.

“You will have to ask him (Ajith) why he didn’t take part in the protest. Everybody has their own reasons. I can’t speak for him. And we should not force anyone to do something. It’s an individual choice,” he added.

It may be recalled he even once shocked everyone when he made some bold remarks at a function held in the honour of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi.

At the event, Ajith complained to Karunanidhi about the political pressure the actors face to take a stand on sensitive issues such as Cauvery water sharing dispute.

He requested everyone not to mix politics with films. And his candor even won a standing ovation from Superstar Rajinikanth at the event.

