Ajith birthday LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities wish Tamil superstar on 47th birthday

Ajith aka Ajith Kumar started his career in the Tamil film industry in the 90s. With films like Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Vaali and Citizen among others, Ajith soon became a sensation in Kollywood. He reigned as the leading romantic man for a few years after which he established himself as the action hero.

Ajith was last seen in 2017 film Vivegam which relied heavily on the star’s persona. While critics expected more from the film, the box office performance clearly showed the love that Ajith’s fans have for their Thala.

Ajith’s upcoming film is Siva’s Viswasam. The rural drama is expected to go on floors from the first week of May. This is the fourth time Ajith is collaborating with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Viswasam also stars Nayanthara, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah.

As Ajith turns 47 today, here’s wishing him all the success at the movies.