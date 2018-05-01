Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Ajith birthday LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities wish Tamil superstar on 47th birthday

Ajith birthday live updates: Follow our live blog to read all the celebrity wishes for Tamil superstar Ajith. The actor celebrates his 47th birthday today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 12:25:25 pm
ajith birthday Ajith turns 47 today.

Ajith aka Ajith Kumar started his career in the Tamil film industry in the 90s. With films like Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Vaali and Citizen among others, Ajith soon became a sensation in Kollywood. He reigned as the leading romantic man for a few years after which he established himself as the action hero.

Ajith was last seen in 2017 film Vivegam which relied heavily on the star’s persona. While critics expected more from the film, the box office performance clearly showed the love that Ajith’s fans have for their Thala.

Ajith’s upcoming film is Siva’s Viswasam. The rural drama is expected to go on floors from the first week of May. This is the fourth time Ajith is collaborating with director Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Viswasam also stars Nayanthara, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah.

As Ajith turns 47 today, here’s wishing him all the success at the movies.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates about Tamil superstar Ajith's birthday

Highlights

    12:25 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Cricketer Hemang Badani wishes Ajith
    12:15 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Birthday wishes for Ajith pour in from Mollywood
    12:06 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Pia Bajpai wishes Ajith
    12:00 (IST) 01 May 2018
    'Ajith is Man with a Golden Heart'

    Music director D Imman, who will compose music for Ajith's upcoming film Viswasam, posted on Twitter: "Hearty birthday wishes to the Man with a Golden Heart! It’s indeed a pleasure working for you! Excited and thrilled for #Viswasam #HBDThalaAJITH"

    11:53 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Ajith is an inspiration to many, says Aadhav
    11:47 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Vignesh Shivn wishes Ajith

    11:37 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Akshara Gowda wishes Ajith
    11:34 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Happy birthday to an amazing actor, says Kajal Aggarwal
    11:32 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Trisha wishes Ajith
    11:30 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Here's why Ajith is a class apart

    1. Unlike his peers, Ajith does not do film promotions or even hold press meets. Ajith’s elusiveness only adds to his ever-growing popularity.

    2. Ajith embraces his age on screen. While stars older than him were busy playing fresh-out-of-college characters, Ajith started acting his age on the silver screen and even refused to colour his hair. He made grey hair sexy.

    3. Ajith is a living embodiment of resilience. In 2015, before shooting for Vivegam, he underwent surgeries. The actor was reportedly on crutches when director Siva narrated the film's script to him, But, still, he signed up for it knowing the film would feature intense action sequences. He recovered from the surgeries, built a new physique for his role and performed the action sequences with aplomb.

    4. One of Ajith's most admired qualities is his humility. The actor never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude or appreciation towards his fellow human beings. Irrespective of the heights he has scaled, he remains grounded.

