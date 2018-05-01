Happy Birthday Ajith: Decoding why ‘The Ajith interview’ is a rarity

Ajith turns 47 today. Ajith turns 47 today.

‘The Ajith interview’ is a rare occurrence in the media landscape. In the recent years, the number of times the actor has indulged the curiosity of the media is negligible. Well, it is easy to mistake Ajith for an introvert who has a hard time to articulate his thoughts in public. But, the opposite is the truth. When he speaks, he leaves many people in shock.

Ajith is blunt. He never hesitates to call a spade a spade. This quality has caused him a lot of trouble in the past.

In 2010, he caused a tremor in the Tamil film industry when he spoke about the political pressure on the actors during a DMK function in front of then Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

He said the actors were forced to take a stand on political issues as if they didn’t have a choice of their own. If the actors fail to do so, their loyalty to the state and the country is questioned, he rued.

Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, Ajith may have faced the challenges of being an ‘outsider’ working in the Tamil film industry. No wonder, Rajinikanth gave Ajith a standing ovation at the DMK event. The Superstar could have easily related to Ajith’s sentiments for he is always targeted for hailing from Karnataka.

At the time, Ajith’s bold remarks left the industry divided and many asked him to express regret for speaking his mind. But, he stood his ground.

On his 40th birthday in 2011, he dissolved all his fan clubs after he found some of them were misusing his name to raise funds. Many deemed Ajith’s bold move would adversely impact his career. And yet he remains a top star, who gets the biggest openings.

When many leading stars turn a blind eye to abusive behavior of their fans on social media, Ajith set an example by acting against online trolls last year. He even issued an apology to those who may have faced harassment from those claiming to be his fans on the internet.

His career graph demonstrates how he overcame his failures and injuries to be where he’s today.

Two decades ago, he was called an ‘arrogant’ star. He has turned the tables since by preferring elusiveness over self-promotion.

Today, people in the industry take his name as an example of humility. The first question the actors and technicians who worked with him get asked is, ‘Tell us about Thala?.’ For Ajith will not entertain the interests of his fans, who desire to learn more about their favorite star.

We hear stories about how friendly he is with his home help. And how fabulous he’s in cooking. That he cooks for everyone on his film sets and his specialty is biriyani.

We picture him as a person from the heart-warming anecdotes of people who have had the opportunity to meet him.

Ajith now has a reputation of a ‘real action hero’ who never quits. A perfect husband to his wife and a flawless dad to his children. The generous guy who treats other people with respect. A responsible citizen who stands in the queue outside the polling booth. He is resilient. He is a man who stands up for others and himself when the time comes. A man with full of virtues and free of vices. Just like the brave characters he plays in his films.

Everything he doesn’t say or do contributes to his larger-than-life off-screen persona.

Ajith understands the business of cinema and what his role in it as a showman. After every show, he takes a bow and vanishes out of the spotlight. He stays firmly put behind the curtains, letting the anecdotes about him further increase the interests of the fans for his next appearance.

Ajith’s elusiveness only adds more layers to his ever-growing popularity and his secretive personality.

And today he’s celebrating his 47th birthday.

