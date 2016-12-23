Ajith back in Chennai to celebrate Christmas with family, see pics

(File) Ajith and his wife Shalini (File) Ajith and his wife Shalini

Thala Ajith on Friday returned to Chennai from Bulgaria, where he was shooting for his forthcoming espionage thriller. The actor is back home to celebrate Christmas with his wife Shalini and family. The Vedalam actor was snapped at the Chennai airport, where fans mobbed him to get a selfie with their favourite star. Every year, Ajith ensures that he is with his wife and family to celebrate the festival. Shalini is from a Malayalee Christian family.

According to reports, director Siva and his crew have completed about 80 percent of the film with the wrap of their month-long schedule in Bulgaria. The next schedule will begin in India after Pongal festival.

Ajith’s forthcoming movie, which is tentatively called Thala 57 or AK 57, is one of the most-anticipated films of 2017 in Tamil. The film is a spy thriller, in which Ajith plays an Interpol officer. The all-star cast led by Ajith also stars Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi as the villain. The film marks the debut of Vivek in Tamil, who has previously made a mark in the south Indian film industry with his performance in director Ram Gopal Varma’s two-part gangster movie Rakhta Charitra. It also stars Kajal Agarwal and Akshara Haasan as female leads.

Thala 57 has been making a lot of noise in the industry since it went on the floors earlier this year. The film has also gained a lot of traction on the social media discussions, thanks to Ajith’s new fit avatar. Last Sunday, the film trended on social media after a shooting spot video showing Ajith doing a wheelie on a sports bike landed on the internet.

The film, directed by Siva, marks his third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The movie is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music from Anirudh Ravichander. It is expected to hit the screens early next year.

