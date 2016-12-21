Ajith adds another hunky looking pic to the Thala 57 viral album

Ajith’s new avatar from Thala57. (Source: Twitter) Ajith’s new avatar from Thala57. (Source: Twitter)

Adding another beefy look to the Thala 57 album, Ajith has once again stirred a storm on the internet with a picture that is going viral where the actor is seen with a skullcap and aviator shades, flexing his biceps for his next espionage thriller.

Thala 57 team is rigorously shooting some high-octane stunts in Bulgaria. Recently, a bike stunt of the star had also gone viral for Mission Impossible-esque stunts brought by Hollywood stunt choreographer Jorain Ponomaref giving the audience some A-rush.

The yet to be titled film, which is tentatively called Thala 57 or AK 57, is Ajith’s highly anticipated project of 2017. Ajith has worked on his physique to look the part in this film, in which he is playing an Interpol officer.

The film is directed by Siva and marks his third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The movie is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music from Anirudh Ravichander. It is expected to hit the screens in May next year.

Meanwhile, the female lead, Kajal Aggarwal, also shared some literally chilling pictures from the shooting locations in Bulgaria.

“Shooting in the freezing cold temperatures of Bulgaria. Brrr. Will be back to the tropics soon! Then we partayyy [sic],” she shared tweeting the picture of a frozen lake. Along with Kajal, the film also features Akshara Hassan playing a pivotal role.

Thala 57 also has Vivek Oberoi playing the main antagonist in the film. This will be the Tamil debut for the Bollywood star.

