Aishwaryaa Dhanush’s ‘pathetic’ Bharatnatyam performance at UN draws criticism

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Dhanush has been drawing a lot of flak for her Bharatnatyam dance recital at the UN headquarters on International Women’s Day. It all seemed to have started with versatile dancer Anita Ratnam ridiculing her performance and calling it ‘pathetic.’

“The pathetic state of Bharatanatyam at the UN,” she captioned the snippet video of Aishwaryaa’s dance performance. Soon it went viral and gave way to a lot of internet trolls. She also posted a statement on her Facebook page rubbishing a news story which allegedly claimed that she choreographed Aishwaryaa’s stage show at the UN.

“…the AISHWARYA DHANUSH UN DANCE FIASCO as CHOREOGRAPHED OR ATTRIBUTED TO ME!!!!!!! This news has come from a colleague in the US. I am neither a friend or an acquaintance of the person and have NOTHING TO DO WITH HER APPEARANCE AT THE UN on WOMEN’S DAY on March 8th (sic),” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Anita also thanked others for their support and views. She said, “We have to find solutions and ways to combat such pathetic representations of India’s culture overseas..”

Independent filmmaker Parthiban Shanmugam also ridiculed Aishwarya’s dance show suggesting that her Bharatanatyam master should be ‘banned.’ “Now I know why #SuchitraKarthick is angry! The pathetic state of Bharatanatyam at the United Nations by Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush Thanks to nepotism of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (#BJP) government. Aishwarya’s guru should be banned! If Anita R Ratnam see this she will bombard and explode!,” he posted on his Facebook account.

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and the wife of actor Dhanush. She is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Women, tasked with the responsibility of promoting gender quality in India.

Talking about her dance performance at the UN on the International’s Women’s Day, Aishwaryaa had tweeted, “It’s my honour n pleasure to be performing at the U.N. headquarters on International Women’s Day this year. Looking forward sir (sic).”

