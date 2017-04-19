Aishwarya Rajesh replaces Amala Paul in Dhanush’s Vada Chennai

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai sees another actor walking out of the project. Dhanush’s Vada Chennai sees another actor walking out of the project.

Vada Chennai, Dhanush’s project after VIP 2, has been facing one issue after another. First, Vijay Sethupathi walked out of the project because of date issues. Though Dhanush and Vetrimaaran had made an official announcement regarding the delay in the film, Sethupathi walked out when the dates he had given for the project were not used. Now, actor Amala Paul has apparently left the movie. Amala will be seen alongside Dhanush in VIP 2, but the Vada Chennai team seems to have finalised Aishwarya Rajesh for the role.

Amala has also cited date issues as the reason for leaving the project. This hardly comes as a surprise as the project has faced many hiccups in terms of shooting and finalising schedules. Aishwarya had earlier worked with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran on the award-winning film, Kaaka Muttai. Apparently, the actor has already started to shoot for the film. Dhanush had also tweeted earlier that he has begun shooting for the film.

Also read | Vada Chennai to be Dhanush’s costliest film, says director Vetrimaaran

The film, which is a trilogy, is a gangster drama. It has been produced by Lyca Productions, in associated with Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios and Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. Other actors who will be seen in pivotal roles are Samuthrakani and Andrea Jeremiah. The music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhanush, whose directorial debut Pa. Paandi hit the big screens recently has been receiving raving reviews from audience and the fraternity. The actor-director is on cloud nine and is looking forward to the release of VIP 2, which also stars actor Kajol in a pivotal role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd