Aishwarya Rajesh, Aari to act in new web series titled G-Spot Aishwarya Rajesh, Aari to act in new web series titled G-Spot

After As I am suffering from Kaadhal and Livin, the web series bug seems to have caught Kaaka Muttai actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who is set to act in a new web series titled G-spot.

The project will feature the dusky actor along with Maya star Aari. According to reports, the series will also star Priyamani. G-spot will be directed by Vijay Ramesh, who was the programming head of a music television channel for several years. The series is produced by SS Music.

Aishwarya is allegedly playing a social activist in the series and also has begun filming for the project. The series is touted to be a bold project revolving around women’s issues.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut Daddy that also stars Arjun Rampal and Natasa Stankovic. She also has hands full with big projects like Gautam Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram and Vetrimaran’s Vada Chennai etc.

Aishwarya was last seen in Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum that had Atharvaa as the male lead. She also her made Mollywood debut recently with Jomonte Suvisheshangal, paired against Dulquer Salman. She will be seen with Dulquer again in the bilingual Solo, which is slated for a September release.

The web series culture in Tamil has certainly picked up with known names such as Director Balaji Mohan foraying into the space. The director made the recently released As I am suffering from Kaadhal exclusively for streaming platform Hotstar.

The series was popular for its realistic and good-humoured take on modern romances.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd