Ahead of Vivegam release, Ajith offers prayers at Tirupathi temple. Watch video

Thala Ajith draped in a traditional silk attire was spotted offering prayers at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam on Monday.

Ajith doesn’t aggressively promote films like his counterparts in the film industry. But, ahead of his film’s release, Thala makes sure to visit Tirupathi and seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara for its success. It has become a ritual of sorts.

Ajith has expressed no qualms in accepting the requests of fans to take photos and shake hands with them on his way out of the temple. A video of Ajith acknowledging his fans is now being widely shared on social media.

Vivegam is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2017. The espionage thriller has been one of the highly discussed topics of Kollywood fans on social media, ever since the military operative look of Ajith was released by an international publication while he was shooting for the film in in Carinthia, Austria.

And the fan frenzy around the film only grew stronger after the filmmakers released the first look poster showing the ripped physique of Ajith.

The film is also the favourite of the trade, thanks to all the pre-release buzz around the film. The filmmakers have managed to keep the buzz around the film alive by frequently releasing interesting on-set pictures on the internet.

The film is directed by Siruthai Siva, which also marks his third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film, which will hit screens on August 10, is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

