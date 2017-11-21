Ahead of 2.0 release, Rajinikanth visits Mantralayam. See photos

Rajinikanth visits Mantralayam Rajinikanth visits Mantralayam

Superstar Rajinikanth’s deep interest in spirituality is no secret. And his devotion to God is uncompromising. The superstar of Indian cinema on Tuesday paid a visit to Mantralayam, a pilgrim village located on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Andhra Pradesh.

The actor, who is an adherent follower of Raghavendra Swamy, offered his prayers at the temple and took blessings from the head priest of the temple.

On the work front, the 66-years-old is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kaala, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. It is the actor’s second film with the young director after delivering a blockbuster film Kabali last year.

Rajinikanth is also awaiting the release of his mega-budget sci-fi film 2.0, whose release has been delayed more than once citing post-production reasons. The Shankar directorial also stars Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Amid growing expectations, the filmmakers have been teasing the fans with the postponement of its theatrical release.

As makers of 2.0, Rajinikanth has also been teasing his much-awaited entry into active politics. The actor is expected to make an announcement regarding his plunge into politics on his birthday on December 12.

Rajinikanth’s onscreen rival and real-life friend of 50-years, Kamal Haasan has confirmed that floating his own political party was just a matter of time.

