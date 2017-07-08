After VIP 2, Dhanush to work with Kajol in VIP 3

After VIP 2, Dhanush and Kajol to work in VIP 3 After VIP 2, Dhanush and Kajol to work in VIP 3

Actors Dhanush, Kajol, director Soundarya Rajinikanth and other cast and crew members of Velai Illa Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2 promoted the film in Chennai on Saturday. Dhanush talking to the media revealed that his character in the film, Raghuvaran is close to his heart and he will be doing many more films in the VIP franchise.

“It was challenging to write the sequel to VIP. I waited for three years for a right spark to do the second part. An idea clicked when I was shooting for Kodi and it led to VIP 2,” he said.

He also added that the whole team takes pride in working with Kajol. “She (Kajol) is returning to Tamil cinema after a gap of 20 years with VIP and we are very proud of it. She is a legend. I was in my 10th standard when she did Minsara Kanavu. I was stunned after watching her on the big screen. We can’t forget her performance in Vennilave Vennilave song. It was really fascinating to share screen space with her. My performance went a notch up while performing with her.”

“I’m confident Kajol will be there in VIP 3, but I’m not sure if she will be there in VIP 4,” he revealed. “Depending on how she behaves in part 3, we should decide whether to keep her character alive in part 4 or kill it,” he said jokingly.

Dhanush has written the story and dialogues, while Soundarya has written the screenplay for the film besides directing it.

Talking about Kajol’s role and film, Dhanush said, “Vasundhara’s character is a world in itself and the film follows the struggles of an ordinary engineer in that world.” VIP 2 will be releasing on July 28, coinciding with Dhanush’s 34th birthday.

