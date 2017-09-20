After Thupparivaalan, Vishal starts shoot for Linguswamy’s Sandakozhi 2

Vishal-Linguswamy’s Sandakozhi 2 went on floors. Vishal-Linguswamy’s Sandakozhi 2 went on floors.

After Thupparivaalan which hit the screens last week, Vishal has already started working on his next project. The actor has started shoot for Sandakozhi 2, the sequel to hit 2005 movie Sandakozhi helmed by director Linguswamy. The crew has started shoot with a song sequence in a massive set depicting a festival scene erected at Chennai’s Binny mills. The song will feature Vishal and Keerthy Suresh. Sandakozhi 2 will also have Meera Jasmine and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja who scored the music for the first will be in charge of music for the sequel as well. The film is directed by Linguswamy and produced by Vishal’s home venture Vishal Film Factory.

Interestingly, Sandakozhi 2 will be Vishal’s 25th film. The first part was Vishal’s second movie and was a huge hit, giving the actor a proper foothold in the industry. Sandakozhi revolved around the conflict between Balu (Vishal) and Kasi (Lal). The movie’s familial sentiments worked very well, with the sequel also touted to have an important father-son relationship similar to its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the actor’s latest release Thupparivaalan directed by Mysskin opened to good reviews last week. Apart from Vishal, the film features Prasanna, Vinay, Andrea and K Bhagyaraj. The film is a detective story modelled on the likes of Sherlock Holmes and was also produced by Vishal himself. Thupparivaalan will have a sequel too which will see Vishal and Prasanna return as Kaniyan Poongundran and Manoharan. Thupparivaalan 2 will also be helmed by Mysskin and produced by Vishal.

