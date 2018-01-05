After Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet joins Suriya’s next with Selvaraghavan

Rakul Preet is the latest to join Suriya 36 film. Rakul Preet is the latest to join Suriya 36 film.

After Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet is the latest to join Suriya’s 36th film which is to be helmed by Selvaraghavan. Confirming the rumours that have been floating for long, Rakul tweeted “Very excited to be working with the genius Selvaraghavan sir and Suriya sir. Looking forward to a great learning experience.#Suriya36”. Incidentally, Rakul’s last film in Tamil, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, was with Suriya’s brother Karthi. Theeran was bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures who is funding Suriya 36 as well.

The work for the film recently began with a pooja on New Year Day. “Happy new year friends Excited to share that we have started working on #Suriya36 with a grand pooja this morning. Privileged to have been blessed by legendary Sivakumar Sir. #S36Diwali2018 we will give our best! @Suriya_offl @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic (sic),” wrote Selvaraghavan on his Twitter page. While Selvaraghavan has worked with Karthi earlier in Ayirathil Oruvan, this would be his first collaboration with the elder brother.

The shoot for the film is said to begin after the Pongal break with the film expected to hit the screens for Diwali this year. Incidentally, Suriya has two festival releases this year. His 35th film Thaana Serndha Kootam is hitting the screens for Pongal this year. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film has a star ensemble comprising Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Karthik, Senthil and Thambi Ramaiya among others. Touted to be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, the film is said to have taken a different approach to the plot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd