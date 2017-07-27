After Sabaash Naidu and Vishwaroopam 2, it’s Thalaivan Irukkiran for Kamal Haasan

Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, Thalaivan Irukkiran is touted to be a contemporary political thriller. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, Thalaivan Irukkiran is touted to be a contemporary political thriller.

The Big Boss of Tamil Cinema, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan on Thursday confirmed that his next movie will be Thalaivan Irukkiran (TI). In a recent interview to Tamil magazine Anantha Vikatan, Haasan said, “It will be Vishwaroopam 2 first, followed by Sabaash Naidu. If I reveal my next project now, people may think that I am using the current circumstances. But, I have registered the title 4-5 years back. My next will be Thalaivan Irukkiran.”

Work on TI is likely to begin next year, post completion of Sabaash Naidu. Sabaash Naidu is a spin-off of Haasan’s character Balram Naidu from his movie Dasavatharam.

Thalaivan Irukkiran was initially announced in 2015 as a bilingual (Amar Hai in Hindi) with Saif Ali Khan as one of the leads. However, it is not clear if whether Saif would be a part of the film. According to reports, Amar Hai will mark Haasan’s return to Bollywood. Written and directed by Haasan, TI is touted to be a contemporary political thriller.

The veteran actor is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He was recently embroiled in several controversies about the show and for his political opinions about the Tamil Nadu government. Popular for his cryptic tweets, the grapevine was also abuzz recently that Haasan might venture into mainstream politics.

Meanwhile, the actor’s much awaited Vishwaroopam 2 will hit screens later this year. The movie, a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in main roles.

