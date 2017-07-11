After Rangasthalam 1985, Ram Charan to work with Koratala Siva

Ram Charan announces his next with Koratala Siva Ram Charan announces his next with Koratala Siva

Ram Charan Teja, who is shooting for director Sukumar’s Rangasthalam 1985, on Monday officially announced his next project, which will go on the floors in summer next year. The untitled flick will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. In addition to playing the lead role, he will also be co-producing the film under his banner, Konidela Production Company.

“Here u go guys – teaming up with Koratala Siva garu along with Konidela Production Company & Matinee Entertainment. Looking forward to start Summer 2018! #KPC,” he announced on his Facebook page.

Ram Charan made his debut as a producer earlier this year with Khaidi No 150, which was also the comeback film of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Now he is also bankrolling his star father’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Koratala’s maiden project with Ram Charan will be co-produced by Niranjan Reddy, who earlier bankrolled films like Kshanam and Ghazi under Matinee Entertainments banner.

Ram Charan and Koratala are busy with their upcoming films. Rangasthalam 1985 is said to be a romance story set in the backdrop of a village. The filmmakers have promised that Ram Charan will be seen in an entirely new avatar in this film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead role. And Koratala has also started shooting Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The production of the film got delayed due to Mahesh’s upcoming bilingual film Spyder, which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Earlier reports suggested that the makers of Rangasthalam 1985 and Bharat Ane Nenu have plans to release their respective films during Sankranthi next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd