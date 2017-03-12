After Rajinikanth, director Shankar gives Kuttram 23 a rave review

Arun Vijay’s Kuttram 23 receives rave reviews from celebs Arun Vijay’s Kuttram 23 receives rave reviews from celebs

Actor Arun Vijay must be on cloud nine now, given that praises haven’t stopped pouring in from fans and celebrities over the success of his latest investigative Kuttram 23. The latest to heap praises on his film is none other than director Shankar himself.

The director took some time off his busy schedule to watch the critically acclaimed Tamil film. He is currently busy with the production of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming sci-fi 2.0. After watching the film, Shankar took to Twitter and gave the film a glowing review. “Kutram 23- Dir. Arivazhagan made the movie engaging with lot of efforts n all aspects n intense film making. Good performance by Arun Vijay,” he posted on his Twitter page.

It is, indeed, a great recognition for an honest attempt from Arun Vijay, who has also co-produced the film. “Thanks a lot sir.. to get a compliment from you means so much..(sic),” he tweeted in response to Shankar.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Shankar’s appreciation comes a day after Arun met Rajinikanth who congratulated the team on the huge success, even as he appreciated the concept and performances of the actors in the film. “Received the blessings from #Thalaivar #Rajini sir for the grand success of #Kuttram23 which u all gave us..,” Arun tweeted along with a picture that was taken during his meeting with Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence.

Kutram 23- Dir. Arivazhagan made the movie engaging with lot of efforts n all aspects n intense film making. Good performance by Arun Vijay — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) March 12, 2017

Received the blessings from #Thalaivar #Rajini sir for the grand success of #Kuttram23 which u all gave us.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LBT6ThwG65 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) March 11, 2017

Kuttram 23 has already been declared a hit, given that it was made in 45 days, on a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. The crime thriller is written and directed by Arivazhagan. Besides Arun Vijay, the film also stars Mahima Nambiar Vamsi Krishna, Aravind Akash and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Shankar’s 2.0 is fast nearing completion. The director updated the fans that the crew recently finished filming a major scene and only a song is remaining to be shot. “With my team after finishing a major scene of #2.0 . One song and some patch works are only the balance,” he tweeted. 2.0 is slated for a Diwali release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd