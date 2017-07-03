After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Zee TV bags Vijay’s Mersal for Rs 30 cr?

The satellite rights of Vijay’s Mersal sold for record price The satellite rights of Vijay’s Mersal sold for record price

The latest buzz is that the satellite rights of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal have been bagged by Zee TV for a massive price. The film, which is directed by Atlee, has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on the floors and it looks like it has already started raking in the moolah a few months ahead of its theatrical release.

Reports have claimed that Zee TV has acquired the satellite rights of the film for a whopping Rs 30 crore. An official confirmation of the same is awaited. If reports are to be believed, it will be a boost for the Tamil film industry, which is reeling under several challenges in delivering a profitable film.

Unlike a few years ago, there are mostly no takers for the satellite rights of new Tamil films. According to earlier reports, no television networks have shown interest to buy satellite rights of about 300 films, including blockbusters like Kabali and Theri. However, things seem to be changing on the ground, helping the filmmakers to generate more revenues.

It’s worth noting that ZEE TV has also bought the satellite rights of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions) for an astronomical price of Rs 110 crore. It is the highest price ever paid for the satellite rights of a regional film.

The news regarding Zee TV bagging the satellite rights comes days after the filmmakers released the first look posters of Mersal. Vijay plays three different roles in the film. On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday last month, the filmmakers revealed two different looks of the actor. He plays a villager and a magician and the third role is still under wraps. The first look posters were released to a rousing response from the audience on social media.

The film has Nithya Menon, Kajal Agarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as female leads. The star cast also includes Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu among others. The big-ticket film is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films. And it will release in October, during Diwali.

