After Rajinikanth’s 2.0 gets delayed, Vijay-Atlee film joins Diwali release race

In a news that could come as a disappointment to the fans of superstar Rajinikanth worldwide, the filmmakers on Friday announced that the release of 2.0, which is directed by Shankar, has been postponed to early next year.

Initially, the film, which stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, was confirmed to release on Diwali this year, setting the stage for a box office clash with films like Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again. However, the filmmakers revealed that the VFX works of sci-film will take more time and hence the delay in its release. “Our most ambitious project, Shankar’s 2.0,shifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX,” wrote Raju Mahalingam, creative head of Lyca Productions, on Twitter.

Diwali is too big a festival for filmmakers to ignore. Taking advantage of 2.0 delay, the filmmakers of Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively called Vijay 61 or Thalapathy 61, wasted no time in confirming it for Diwali release. Vijay took to his Twitter to announce a set of dates for the first look, audio launch and release date of the film.

The first look of Vijay’s untitled flick, which is directed by Atlee, will be unveiled on June 22, while the music album will be released in August. And finally, the film will hit the screens in October, mostly around the time of Diwali.

Atlee has assembled a dream team for his second directorial outing. The actor-director duo last year delivered a blockbuster called Theri. Besides Vijay, the film stars Nithya Menon, Kajal, Samantha, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and Vadivelu among others. The director has also put together a sound technical crew including Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj. The big-ticket film is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 6:36 pm

