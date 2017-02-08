After piracy threat, Suriya’s Singam 3 makers get court order against websites

Suriya’s Singam 3: The Madras High Court issues John Doe order against piracy websites Suriya’s Singam 3: The Madras High Court issues John Doe order against piracy websites

Just hours before the release of Suriya’s most-awaited film Singam 3, the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued a John Doe order to prevent the webcast of pirated copies of the film on the internet. “Hon’ble Madras High Court grated injunction restraining ISPs and rogue websites from unauthorized webcast #சி3 #Si3 #JohnDoe @Suriya_offl,” posted, Suriya’s friend and chief of 2D Entertainment, Rrajsekar Pandian, on his Twitter account.

The court has passed the order on the writ petition, which it earlier refused to entertain. The makers of Singam 3 had moved the High Court, seeking it to direct state and central government agencies to restrain the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) and its members from indulging in online piracy and infringement of copyright by allowing illegal movie streaming websites to release the pirated versions of the film.

Read | Singam 3 will be Suriya’s biggest release, earns Rs 100 crore before release

Justice T Raja had observed that it was a matter of the civil suit and hence a writ petition for the same cannot be entertained, while dismissing the petition filed by producer KE Gnanavelraja, who later decided to withdraw his plea.

More from the world of Entertainment:

However, now the HC’s John Doe order will give a temporary relief to the filmmakers, who were facing a serious piracy threat ahead of the release. It also prohibits any type of infringement of copyrights pertaining to Singam 3, including circulations of pirated CDs and DVDs.

Also read | Singam 3: Website announces it will leak Suriya film, producer lashes out

Singam 3, which opens in the theatre on Thursday, was threatened by a piracy website called Tamil Rockers, which had claimed that it will live-stream the film on social media at 11 am on the day of its release.

Actor Suriya, director Hari and Gnanavelraja have requested the public not to support piracy by watching the film on the internet or on pirated DVDs. The film is the third part in the popular Singam franchise and stars Suriya, Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan and Thakur Anoop Singh in pivotal roles.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd