After Mersal, Vijay to reunite with AR Murugadoss in Sun Pictures’ production

Vijay to next act in AR Murugadoss’s film again Vijay to next act in AR Murugadoss’s film again

While Ilayathalapathy Vijay and director AR Murugadoss are still busy completing their upcoming films, Mersal and Spyder respectively, the talks about their next project together are already creating a lot of buzz in the industry. The blockbuster actor-director duo will reunite for the third time for the yet-to-be-titled project, which will reportedly be funded by Sun Pictures, which had produced superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, one of India’s most expensive projects back in 2010.

According to the reports, the shooting of the film will begin in October and release next Diwali. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. Previously, Vijay and Murugadoss have delivered blockbusters like Kaththi and Thuppaki.

Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mersal with director Atlee. The production marks his second outing with Atlee after 2016’s blockbuster Theri. The film is set to be the most expensive film in Vijay’s career, in which he plays three different roles. On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, the filmmakers revealed two different looks of the actor. He plays a villager and a magician and the third role is still under wraps. The first look posters were released to a rousing response from the audience on social media.

The film has Nithya Menon, Kajal Agarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as female leads. The star cast also includes Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Vadivelu among others.

Murugadoss, meanwhile, is wrapping up his maiden project with Tollywood star Mahesh Babu. The film, Spyder, was earlier expected to release on June 23 for Eid. However, it has been postponed to September now, targeting the pooja holidays. The director has been shooting for the film for more than a year now and is now on its final leg. The shooting of the film took more time than expected, affecting Mahesh’s other film commitments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd