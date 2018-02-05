After Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Vishal, Simbu to enter politics?

Simbu is currently preparing for Mani Ratnam’s next project. Simbu is currently preparing for Mani Ratnam’s next project.

For several decades, Kollywood has been a strong contributor to the world of politics in Tamil Nadu. Right from MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, Kollywood has contributed several noteworthy names who have thrown their hats into the political ring. The latest to join were Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan with actor Vishal making waves as well. Looks like another actor is all set to join the foray, with reports suggesting that Simbu might enter politics as well.

Simbu aka STR’s father T Rajendran already has a political outfit named All India Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and has been politically vocal. According to media reports, the seasoned actor has now said that Simbu might step in as well. “We are going to organise a meeting with the fans. Anyone can enter politics. But wait and watch what we are going to do,” T. Rajendar has said.

Simbu has been the central point of several controversies in the past few months. But the actor is currently back on track, prepping up for his next biggie with Mani Ratnam. Simbu has also been religiously hitting the gym to get in shape for the role. The untitled project is expected to go on floors this month. In a casting coup, the ace director has managed to bring a bevy of stars such as Jyothika, Aravind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari apart from Simbu on board for the project. The music for the film is being composed by AR Rahman and the camera is being wielded by Santosh Sivan.

