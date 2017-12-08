After Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah croons a song for Vishwaroopam 2

Before Andrea Jeremiah, Kamal Haasan has sung a classical song for Vishwaroopam 2. Before Andrea Jeremiah, Kamal Haasan has sung a classical song for Vishwaroopam 2.

Vishwaroopam 2’s album is getting more exciting. Music director Ghibran in an interview with indianexpress.com had earlier said that Kamal Haasan has sung a classical song for the album. Now, it looks like one of the film’s leading ladies Andrea Jeremiah has also crooned for the album. “Hey people, just came out of the studio after singing a superb song for Vishwaroopam 2. This is the song for which we recently shot at the military base along with Kamal Haasan. The song and visuals have come out really well. I am really excited. Hoping for the film to release in 2018,” the actress has said to TOI.

Singing isn’t new to Andrea Jeremiah who has sung a variety of numbers for various composers. Starting with the hit song “Kannum Kannum Nokia” from Anniyan to “Oru Koappai” in Taramani, Andrea has sung close to 50 songs across languages.

While Vishwaroopam 2 has been long in the making, pictures of Andrea and Kamal Haasan from the sets went viral recently. The actors were filming the last schedule of the film at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. According to grapevine, the team is looking for a Republic Day release. If all goes well, the trailer and songs of the film will be released by the end of this year. Notably, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was earlier supposed to release on January 26, 2018. Since the project was pushed several filmmakers have been vying for the date. Until now, India’s first space film Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik and Anushka Shetty’s Bhagmathie are the only confirmed releases on January 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd