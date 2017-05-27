After Kaala, Rajinikanth to quit films to pursue his political dreams?

Rajinikanth will start shooting for Kaala soon. Rajinikanth will start shooting for Kaala soon.

Superstar Rajinikanth will start shooting for his upcoming film Kaala from Sunday. The film, which is directed by Pa. Ranjith, is said to be his last film too. Speculations are rife that the Thalaivar will hang up his boots for good after completing the gangster drama.

During his five-day meet with his fans in Chennai earlier this month, Rajinikanth cleared air about his political aspirations. In no uncertain terms, he told his fans to be “prepared for the war” saying he will seek out them when the time is right. He made a few other explosive remarks during the course of the event, which suggested that his much-awaited political plunge is just a matter of time.

Rajinikanth is expected to become politically very active during the Tamil Nadu state elections, which is due in 2019. While the BJP has shown eagerness to draw him into its fold, the actor is more likely to float an individual party of his own.

Rajinikanth’s biggest ever hint about his political entry has drawn mixed reactions in Tamil Nadu. Some pro-Tamil outfits termed him as “Kannadiga” and have objected to the idea of him becoming the chief minister of the state and even set his effigies on fire in Chennai. In retaliation, his fans in Madurai burnt the effigies of the opposers.

Taking an exception to the incident, Rajinikanth put his fans on notice warning them of the expulsion from his fan club. He said the members who engage in actions that could bring disrepute to his fan association will be expelled by chief coordinator V M Sudhakar.

Read | Kamal Haasan on Rajinikanth’s entry into politics: No one should enter politics

A significant announcement is expected in the coming days from the official channels of Rajinikanth. The actor, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his sci-fi movie, 2.0, which is in the post-production stage. He will start shooting for his 164th film, Kaala, from Sunday.

A big set replicating Mumbai’s Dharavi has been reportedly erected in Chennai, where the majority of the shooting will take place. The film revolves around a Tamil don living in Mumbai, who is a native of Thirunelveli. He plays the protector of the weak and the destroyer of the evil and hence the film title Kaala, which means Yama, the Lord of Death. The film, which is bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kollywood Buzz : #Kaala will be the last movie of @superstarrajini sir.He is all set to float an individual party in not more than 5 months. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 27, 2017

Actor-director Samuthirakani is also said to be playing an important role. Marathi actress Anjali Patil has already confirmed that she is part of the project. While the filmmakers are officially expected to make the announcement of the full cast and crew on Sunday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd