After Kaala, Rajinikanth-Shankar’s 2.0 teaser gets leaked

This seems to be a bad week for actor Rajinikanth, one of South’s most bankable stars. After the teaser of Kaala was leaked hours before it was launched earlier this week, now the teaser of the magnum opus 2.0 has been leaked. A video of a minute and a half has been uploaded on the internet which has predictably gone viral within hours of the leak.

While the leaked version is a rough cut, the huge scale of the project can be seen. One of the most expected projects in Indian cinema, 2.0 is said to be India’s most expensive film production. Produced over a budget of over Rs 400 crore, 2.0 is a sci-fi film that the country is waiting for with bated breath. It is quite a tremendous shock and loss to the producers that the teaser has been leaked, with no launch date in sight. With green screens still in place in the leaked video, it could be possible that the video has been uploaded from abroad where the VFX work for 2.0 is being done.

2.0 marks the Kollywood debut of Akshay Kumar, who plays the baddie in this larger-than-life science fiction. And from the looks of it, the trailer has all the elements of Endhiran but on a scale and proportion that we aren’t used to seeing.

In the wake of the leak, Soundarya Rajinikanth has taken to Twitter to ask for more stringent measures, calling the act ‘heartless’. “Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium,” she tweeted.

Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 4, 2018

This is the second leak this week after the teaser Rajinikanth’s other Kaala fell prey to piracy. Hours before the planned launch, a rough version of the teaser found its way online. The leak put the producers in a fix who decided to release it earlier than the scheduled time. But with 2.0, the same might not be possible as it looks like the VFX still needs to be completed. However, it is still possible that the producers might look at launching the official teaser soon.

