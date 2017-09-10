After Jyothika, Simbu signs Mani Ratnam’s movie resulting in a casting coup

Simbu has been roped in for director Mani Ratnam’s next film Simbu has been roped in for director Mani Ratnam’s next film

Director Mani Ratnam has pulled off a casting coup of sorts for his next film. The National Award winning filmmaker has roped in Kollywood star Simbu for his directorial outing. The untitled project has already sent movie buffs into a tizzy due to Ratnam’s choice of the star cast.

The director has already signed Jyothika, Aravind Swamy, Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Rajesh for his yet-to-be-titled multi-starrer. Speculations are rife that actor Vijay Sethupathi has also been approached to play a lead role in the film.

An official announcement of the project and the details of cast and crew is expected to be made soon. Confirming the news, Aishwarya said that acting in Ratnam’s direction was her dream.

“Finally, my dream has come true,” Aishwarya told Times of India. “I am not allowed to reveal any details about the film. All I can say is this will be completely different from Mani sir’s previous films. I am happy I got this offer at this stage in my career.”

Jyothika will also be working with Ratnam for the first time in her career. It’s worth noting that the director has made memorable movies with Jyothika’s husband Suriya and brother-in-law Karthi in the past.

Ratnam’s previous film Kaatru Veliyidai that released earlier this year had a polarising response from the media and the fans. The romantic flick set in the Kargil war backdrop was the most expensive film to be rolled out from Ratnam’s home production banner Madras Talkies. However, the film did not live up to its box office expectations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd