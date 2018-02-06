After Gorilla, it is Gypsy with Raju Murugan for Jiiva

Jiva’s project with Raju Murugan is title Gypsy. Jiva’s project with Raju Murugan is title Gypsy.

Actor Jiiva, who is currently shooting for Gorilla, has now announced his next project with Raju Murugan. Titled Gypsy, the film is produced by Ambethkumar of Olympia Movies. The actor announced the same on Twitter at midnight on Tuesday. “Happy to announce my association with Director #Rajumurugan movie titled #Gypsy produced by #OlympiaMovies S.Ambethkumar (sic),” he tweeted. Journalist-turned-filmmaker Raju Murugan has earned immense acclaim for both his films, Cuckoo and Joker. Joker also fetched the Best Feature Film in Tamil National Award.

Jiiva is currently shooting for Gorilla and will reportedly leave for Thailand soon. Along with Jiiva, the film has Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey playing the female lead. Gorilla is said to feature a live chimpanzee. Radha Ravi, Sathish, Muniskanth, Yogi Babu and Mottai Rajendran are also part of the cast. Gorilla is helmed by Don Sandy and is expected to hit the silver screen by April this year.

Jiiva is awaiting the release of two of his films — Kalakalappu 2 and Kee, both set to release this month. Kalakappu 2, also starring Jai, Catherine Tresa, Nikki Galrani and Shiva, is hitting the screens on February 9. Directed by Sundar C, the film is a sequel to the hit 2012 comedy Kalakalappu.

Kee, on the other hand, might release later this month. Directed by Kalees, the film is touted to be a sci-fi thriller that documents the dark side of technology.

