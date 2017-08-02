After FEFSI strike hits Kaala shooting, Rajinikanth asks for a quick solution

Rajinikanth reacts to FEFSI strike Rajinikanth reacts to FEFSI strike

Even as the Tamil film industry has nearly come to a halt due to the strike announced by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday appealed to all the stakeholders to arrive at an amicable conclusion soon.

“Work stoppage is one of the things that I don’t like. Whatever the problem is one should solve it through peaceful dialogues, irrespective of one’s personal likes and dislikes. As a senior actor, I request members of FEFSI and Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TPFC) to discuss and find a solution to the dispute very soon,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.

Rajinikanth’s statement comes a day after the shooting of his upcoming film Kaala was stopped due to the indefinite strike announced by the FEFSI. As many as 1000 employees of FEFSI participated in the strike that was launched on Tuesday, affecting the shooting of about 40 films, said reports.

However, the shooting of Vishal’s Thupparivalan, Sasikumar’s Kodiveeran were among the few films that were not hit by Tuesday’s protest. Vishal has said the TPFC was exploring other alternative options to help the films to resume their outdoor shooting.

FEFSI went on strike demanding wage revision and against the decision of TFPC to hire workers of their choice and not source those owing allegiance to the former.

Kaala is directed by Pa Ranjith and it has a huge star cast including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi among others. Senior actor Easwari Rao will be playing Rajinikanth’s wife in the film. It has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.

