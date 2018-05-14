Lyca rubbishes piracy allegations, demand for Vishal’s resignation grows

It is alleged that Vishal asked Lyca Productions to financially back his films in return for his silence on its involvement in film piracy, which the actor has vowed to vehemently fight against. It is alleged that Vishal asked Lyca Productions to financially back his films in return for his silence on its involvement in film piracy, which the actor has vowed to vehemently fight against.

Actor-producer Vishal is reeling under a new controversy after a whistleblower website accused him of burying his findings of Lyca Productions’ alleged involvement in the online piracy of Tamil films, for his personal gains.

A report published by Savukku has alleged that Vishal’s private investigator had found ‘lycamovie.com’ was one of the administrators behind the piracy websites.

Instead of following the due procedure in the case as the chief of Tamil Film Producers’ Council, Vishal entered into a quid pro quo relationship with Lyca Productions, alleged the report by the whistleblower website.

It is alleged that Vishal asked Lyca Productions to financially back his films in return for his silence on its involvement in film piracy, which the actor has vowed to vehemently fight against.

Lyca Productions on Monday issued a statement rubbishing the allegations against it. It said lycamovie.com was created on May 21, 2014 by the admin called Tamil Tamilian. The producers of Lyca has revealed that they took over the domain in question on July 5, 2017 as the previous admin failed to renew it. Thus, giving a clean chit to itself in the piracy activities that happened under the domain lycamovie.com prior to June 4, 2017.

Lyca producers have called the allegation baseless and further alleged that charges were made with the intent of defaming them. “As an organization, Lyca Group has strongly advocated anti-piracy norms and has taken extensive steps to curb piracy for both our films and other films. If there is any substantiating evidence against us, we are willing to clarify it in any forum,” said the production house in the statement.

It rued that media publications that ran the reports based on findings of a whistleblower website did not bother to reach out to Lyca spokespersons for a comment or clarification. “We have decided to take stringent action against the media houses and personalities who have spoken baselessly against Lyca Group,” it said.

It provided a section of producers in the Tamil film industry an opportunity to demand Vishal’s resignation as the head of TFPC. About 40 producers held a press conference on Sunday demanding his removal from the helm as he has failed to deliver on the promises he made prior to his election.

The group of producers including Bharathiraja, Radha Ravi and T Rajendar among others alleged that Vishal failed to reveal the identity of people behind popular piracy website TamilRockers. And questioned his association with Lyca, which has distributed the actor’s latest film Irumbu Thirai.

The agitating producers have also suggested that Vishal may have used his position in the industry to supersede films censored before Irumbu Thirai for theatrical release.

Talking to a newspaper, Vishal has rubbished all the allegations and has asked his accusers to submit proof to back all the allegations against him. He has said under his administration there has been no under the table dealings at the council and every penny spent is accounted for. He said people who have doubts can approach the council and check for themselves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd