Actor Vishal enters the fray for president’s post in Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council polls

Actor Vishal to contest for president’s post in Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council polls Actor Vishal to contest for president’s post in Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council polls

A day after winning a major legal battle against his suspension by the producers’ council, actor Vishal has announced that he will contest Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) elections for the post of its president. Vishal was suspended from the producers’ council for three months for criticising the functioning of its office bearers in the media. Later, he moved the high court against his suspension and even filed an apology for his remarks on TFPC. However, the council was unwilling to revoke the ban against him.

The Madras High Court on Thursday slammed the officials of TFPC and directed it to revoke the ban on Vishal in the council. Following the court order, TFPC annulled Vishal’s suspension, which made him eligible to contest elections that will take place on March 5.

His suspension had given Vishal a solid ground to kick-start his campaign for council elections. Following his suspension, Vishal, who is also the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, vowed to lead a campaign in the TFPC elections and prepare a manifesto highlighting the current problems faced by the film industry under the current administration.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier, actor-politician Khushbu had announced that she will run for the president post at the TFPC. However, she is now contesting for the post of treasurer, said reports.

Besides Vishal, filmmaker T Rajendar and his team, including AM Ratnam, Alagappan and SV Shekar, have already thrown their hat in the ring. And the incumbent office-bearers headed by producer Kalaipuli S.Thanu are also seeking another term. Like the Nadigar Sangam elections in 2015, the TFPC election is going to be very competitive.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd