Actor Vikram’s father passes away

Vikram's father passes away

Actor Chiyaan Vikram’s father John Victor, popularly known by his screen name Vinod Raj passed away on Sunday in Chennai. He reportedly died of age-related problems. He was also apparently suffering from heart problem.

Vinod Raj, a native of Paramakudi, has appeared in many movies as a supporting cast in Tamil. He is known for films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi and has also acted in television shows. His wife Rajeshwari was a sub-collector and sister of yesteryear movie star Thyagarajan, who is the father of actor Prashanth.

Besides Vikram, Vinod Raj has a son and daughter. His second son Arvind has settled in Dubai, U.A.E and daughter Anitha is working as a teacher.

The details of Vinod Raj’s last rites are still not known.

Vikram did not have a solid start in the industry, despite hailing from a film family. He began his career as a television actor with the Doordarshan series Galatta Kudumbam in 1988. Two years later, he made his debut as a leading man with En Kadhal Kanmani (1990). The film was his first box office disaster in a series of failures that was about to follow. He struggled to find good roles in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Even some of his most appreciated performances fell short of giving him a much-needed break. Between 1990 to 1998, nobody would have foreseen that Vikram would be in the league of superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in future.

He was working as a dubbing artiste. And he caught his first break with director Bala’s Sethu in 1999. And he never looked back.

