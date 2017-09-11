Actor Vijay visits Anitha’s family, consoles her father. See photos

Thalapathy Vijay visited Anitha’s father. Thalapathy Vijay visited Anitha’s father.

Thalapathy Vijay met the father of Anitha, who took her life recently as she could not get a medical seat due to the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET). The Mersal actor who generally doesn’t make political statements walked the extra mile by visiting the father of the girl on Monday.

Many celebrities have condemned Anitha’s death and have spoken against NEET. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishal, Dhanush were among the several stars who expressed their regret. Rajinikanth had tweeted, “What has happened to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking this drastic step. My condolences to the family.” Music composer-actor G.V Prakash Kumar had also visited Anitha’s house to meet the grieving family, days after she ended her life.

Vijay who had earlier remained silent on the issue has now made a statement with his visit. During the landmark Jallikattu protests at the Marina beach, the actor was seen to be a part of the crowd and also posted a video later supporting the cause.

Anitha had secured 98% percent in the Class 12 board exams. The young girl had also got a cut of 196.75 for medicine which could have gotten her a medical seat sans NEET. Anita could only score 86 on 700 in NEET, which dashed the hopes of her getting into medicine when the exam was made compulsory by the Supreme Court. She had also spearheaded the fight against NEET at the Supreme Court.

