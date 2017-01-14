Actor Trisha Krishnan targeted by Jallikattu supporters for supporting PETA

“Disrespecting a woman and her family is Tamil culture? You should be ashamed to call yourself a Tamilian,” Trisha bashed the protestors. “Disrespecting a woman and her family is Tamil culture? You should be ashamed to call yourself a Tamilian,” Trisha bashed the protestors.

Kollywood actor Trisha Krishnan who is currently shooting for her thriller Garjanai had to leave the shooting venue after an angry mob of Jallikattu supporters protested against her for endorsing PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport practiced during the Tamil festival of Pongal. PETA India obtained a Supreme Court ban on the sporting event in 2014, citing animal cruelty.

Trisha was shooting at Nemathanpatti near Karaikudi for Tamil thriller Garjanai, which is a remake of Bollywood film NH10 that starred Anushka Sharma. As reported by The Hindu, the police said, after learning that a group of youth, including volunteers from Naam Tamizhar Katchi, had held up shooting on Friday, Trisha, who was staying at the MAM Bungalow on the outskirts of the town, had to pack up and leave for Madurai.

Reacting to the entire incident, Trisha took to her social media account to thank the police personnel for all their help and support. The actor wrote, “Before I break my silence on d concerned issue, I would firstly like 2 thank d entire police personnel of Tamil Nadu for making sure I reached home safely last night n for being a source of comfort n strength to my family who was put through unnecessary stress and agony.”

Before i break my silence on d concerned issue,i would firstly lik 2 thank d entire police personnel of Tamil Nadu for makin sure i reached — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

home safe last night n for being a source of comfort n strength to my family who was put through unnecessary stress and agony — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

Clearing her stance on the Jallikattu, Trisha said, “I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any given point.” In strong words, she criticised the protesters on her Twitter handle, “Disrespecting a woman and her family is Tamil culture? You should be ashamed to call yourself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture.”

Secondly,I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any given point.Thank u @iam_str for making my stand clear and takin up for me as always — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

Disrespecting a woman and her family is tamil culture?You should be ashamed to call urself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture. — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile, superstar, Rajinikanth told reporters at Vikatan Film Awards, “Bring in whatever rules but Jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture.” Actors Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan have also supported the bull taming sport.

