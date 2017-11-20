Trisha becomes UNICEF celebrity advocate for child rights

UNICEF honours actor Trisha UNICEF honours actor Trisha

Actor Trisha Krishnan was conferred the UNICEF celebrity advocate status for child rights at an event held in Chennai on Monday. She is the first actor from the South Indian film industry to receive this honour, which was previously bestowed upon Bollywood celebrities like Nandita Das, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raveena Tandon.

“And today,I began a new journey#UNICEFCelebrityAdvocate #WorldChildren’sDay #November20 #2017 #promisetodomybest #overwhelmed #blessedbeyonddoubt,” tweeted Trisha.

She said she will be creating awareness “health, education, nutrition and protection of children in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” working closely with the government officials. She also opined that educating girl children up to the age of 18 will check the menace of child marriage and child labour.

She also noted that after receiving this coveted UNICEF status her responsibility as to what she does and says on the big screen has grown manifolds. She also advised children not to take things shown in films seriously saying they are just fantasies.

“Trisha is an icon for the adolescents and the young people. She has the power to amplify the children’s issues and address the violation of child rights in the family, community and public spaces. She will also promote education and health of adolescents and value of girls child in family and society,” said Job Zachariah, Chief UNICEF office for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

On the career front, Trisha is part of a romantic flick titled 96, in which she has been paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also shooting for her Malayalam debut film Hey Jude with Nivin Pauly. Trisha recently wrapped up shooting for her other much-awaited projects, including Garjanai, Sathurnga Vettai 2 and Mohini.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd