Actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani to debut in Tamil with Kumki 2

Actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani to star in Kumki 2 Actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani to star in Kumki 2

Actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani is all set to kick-start her journey as a leading female actor in the south Indian film industry. Talking to the media earlier, Shivani had said that becoming an actor is her dream and she has been preparing for a career in the showbiz all her life.

A trained Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, she is adept with musical instruments like keyboard, guitar and veena. She is also into fitness, said reports. A couple of her profile pictures that have surfaced on the internet are already winning the admiration of fans.

The buzz is Shivani has been approached to play the female lead in Prabhu Solomon’s upcoming film Kumki 2. “The makers are in talks with her and are most likely to sign her. She has even given a screen test. It’s just a matter of a few more days and an official announcement can be expected,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Shivani could not have asked for a better opportunity to begin her acting career. Prabhu, who is known for making technically superior films, has given super hits with new and struggling actors in the past. His 2010 film Mynaa took the careers of Vidharth and Amala Paul to next level in the industry. In 2012, actor Vikram Prabhu made an impressive debut with Kumki, which was directed by Prabhu.

The upcoming film is the sequel to Kumki, which followed the life of a mahout, his trained pet elephant and his love story. Prabhu’s films are usually a treat for sore eyes. He is known for making picturesque films showing the nature at its best. Besides being visually rich, his films are usually centred around a gripping love story.

According to reports, the filmmakers will begin shooting in July, coinciding with the beginning of the monsoon. Kumki 2 will be reportedly shot on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The details of full cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

