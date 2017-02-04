Actor Gautami raises doubts on Jayalalithaa’s death, questions PM’s silence

Actor Gautami PM Modi’s silence on on Jayalalithaa’s death Actor Gautami PM Modi’s silence on on Jayalalithaa’s death

Actor Gautami has reasserted her position on the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue in her latest blog.

Days after Jayalalithaa passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai last year, Gautami had written a blog raising several questions over the ways the government and hospital authorities handled information related to Jayalalithaa’s ill-health when she was hospitalised. She said that her death was shrouded in secrecy and she was asking these questions on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The hospital bulletins were the only source of information about Jayalalithaa’s health when she was under the treatment for 75 days there. According to the bulletins, the former CM was recovering until she suffered a cardiac arrest and died on December 5.

Gauthami had sent an open letter to PM Modi’s office and also shared the same with him directly via Twitter. As her letter failed to elicit any kind of response from the central government, she has written another blog titled – “The Greater Tragedy of Ignored Voices.”

“This letter was published on the 8th of December 2016 through my blog and directly sent to his Twitter handle as well as that of his office. Subsequent to this, the pain and uncertainty, I expressed in my letter have been amplified to resonate through the country and our citizens throughout the world. The outpourings of anguish from citizens of Tamil Nadu and all over India, have joined forces with my voice addressed to our Prime Minister,” she wrote in the latest blog.

Describing Modi as the most vociferous proponent of technology and social media, she said, “If we are to be told today that a letter that was addressed directly to our Prime Minister, the contents of which raged across our nation, both on NATIONAL MEDIA/PRESS and SOCIAL MEDIA, has escaped the notice of his office and therefore himself, it is an extremely devastating reality for us to face.”

Saying that Tamil Nadu has suffered a lot of setbacks in the past several months, including Jayalalithaa’s death, cyclone Vardha and farmers’ suicide, she alleged that the state did not get any meaningful support and response from the central government. “What will it take for our governments to listen to us? For them to respond to us? Another massive uprising of every citizen on the streets of this state before they will pay attention? And do the right thing only when faced with protests of gargantuan proportions? At what human cost?,” she said.

