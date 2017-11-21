Actor Arya creates his own matrimonial site, invites applications from the public

Tamil actor Arya begins to search for his soulmate Tamil actor Arya begins to search for his soulmate

It is not every day a leading male actor in the South Indian film industry invites applications from the public to select his life-partner. Actor Arya, who is 36-years-old, is, without doubt, one of the eligible bachelors in the Tamil film industry. He has created his own matrimonial site, where the women who are interested in marrying him can share their details with him.

In a video message shared on his Twitter page, Arya, who has a reputation of a prankster in the industry, assured the public that it was not one his pranks and requested them to take it seriously.

“Last week a video of me discussing my marriage plans was outed by friends. They did it without y knowledge as a prank. But, everything I said in that video is true. Usually, people look for their life partners in their workplace or find them through friends, relatives or matrimonial sites. But, I’m not like that. I don’t have any big demands or conditions. If you like me and think that I’d be a good life-partner to you, please call me at 7330173301. Don’t think it is a prank or a joke. It is my matter of my life. Please call me. I’m waiting for you,” he said in the video.

Hi Friends 😊 Finally In search of my Life Partner 😍😍😍#MySoulmate ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zq88lIoglY — Arya (@arya_offl) November 21, 2017

When called to the above-mentioned number, a pre-recorded voice of Arya will thank the caller. And an auto-generated text message will be sent to the callers with a link to the personalised matrimonial site of the actor, http://www.mapillaiarya.com.

“ARE WE MEANT TO BE TOGETHER?,” reads a message on the website. Hi, I am Arya. I am eagerly looking for my soulmate. If you feel you are the one, fill the form below and include your photo or video of yourself on why you want to be my one! And here’s a tip! Making a video is the best way to show me your personality.”

Not just singles, divorced women can also apply on the website.

