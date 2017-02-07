Action king Arjun likely to replace Arya in Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai

‘Action King’ Arjun has been tapped for Vishal’s movie ‘Action King’ Arjun has been tapped for Vishal’s movie

Action king Arjun has been tapped to play the antagonist in actor Vishal’s upcoming film Irumbu Thirai. The filmmakers have been looking for the right replacement after actor Arya opted out of the project. And now they are reportedly in talks with Arjun but he is yet to give his nod for the film.

Arjun ruled the silver screen during the 1990s and early 2000s as a leading man. He predominantly worked in action films, which also earned him the title ‘action king’. However, he has played negative roles in the films like Mankatha in which he shared screen space with Thala Ajith.

Earlier, Arya had agreed to play the baddie for the first time in a Tamil film due to his friendship with Vishal. “Yes, it is true that ‘Vishy’ asked me to be part of his film Irumbu Thirai. It was a decision made by him. How can I say no to my close buddy, who would not think of anything other than the best to offer to me? It’s a testament to our friendship,” he had said. However, later he backed off saying that playing a negative role in Tamil at this time of his career may not be a good idea.

Just days after it became clear that he had walked out of the film, Arya officially made an announcement that he will be playing one of the leads in director Sundar C’s mega-budget period film, Sangamithra. However, Arya’s decision has not affected his friendship with Vishal, as both, the actors will be contesting together in the coming Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council elections.

Irumbu Thirai is produced by Vishal and directed by debutant Mithran. The shooting for Irumbu Thirai started a few months ago and is going on in full swing. The film has Vishal playing an army officer and Samantha playing the female lead. The film produced by Vishal’s home production banner, Vishal Film Factory, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

