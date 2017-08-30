Only in Express

Abhiyum Anuvum teaser: Tovino Thomas’ debut Tamil film looks lovely, watch video

Abhiyum Anuvum, starring Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai in the titular roles, looks like an unconditional and larger-than-life love story. The teaser packs a good background score, pleasing visuals and beautiful star cast. The film marks directorial debut of cinematographer B R Vijayalakshmi.

Published:August 30, 2017
Abhiyum Anuvum teaser, Tovino Thomas 'pia bajpai, Tovino Thomas pics Abhiyum Anuvum teaser is out
Actor Jayam Ravi unveiled the teaser of Mollywood star Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film Abhiyum Anuvum. “Here’s the teaser of #AbhiyumAnuvum, the most fearless love story of the year by @YoodleeFilms! God bless,” Ravi posted on his Twitter page while sharing the promo video.

The chemistry between Tovino and Pia looks very fresh and engaging. While they both look like a match made in heaven, their love story suffers a major setback. We don’t know what wreaks havoc in their relationship, but a glimpse of Pia’s clean shaved head hints that she may have some terminal illness that leads to a tragic end to their romantic story.

The star cast also includes Suhasini, Rohini and Prabhu.

The Tamil-Malayalam film marks the directorial debut of famous cinematographer B R Vijayalakshmi.

“Abhiyum Anuvum is such a fresh and never seen before love story. This statement of mine may sound cliched but I am very confident that the audience will endorse my view after they watch the film. It will be a bold and different film,” Vijayalakshmi told IANS.

According to reports, Vijayalakshmi has drafted the story of Abhiyum Anuvum based on real life incidents that unfolded in Brazil.

The shooting of Abhiyum Anuvum was kicked off in mid-2016 and it is majorly shot in Kerala and Chennai. It is produced under Yoodlee Films banner. The film will release in Malayalam as Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum.

Abhiyum Anuvum is expected to hit the screens on September 22.

Tovino also has a few interesting projects in the pipeline, including Mayanadhi, Maradona and Tharangam.

    Aug 30, 2017
