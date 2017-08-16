Abhiyum Anuvum first look: Tovino Thomas set to woo Tamil audience with a fearless love story

Tovino Thomas’ Abhiyum Anuvum first look is out Tovino Thomas’ Abhiyum Anuvum first look is out

Up-and-coming star Tovino Thomas is on a roll. After making a dent at the Malayalam box office by delivering back-to back hits, he is all set to enter the Tamil film industry with a romantic film. The first look poster of his upcoming Tamil film titled Abhiyum Anuvum was unveiled by ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss on Wednesday.

The first look poster shows the lead actors embracing each other in a picturesque backdrop with the tag line that reads “A Fearless Love Story.” The film, starring Pia Bajpai as the female lead, also marks the directorial debut of famous cinematographer B R Vijayalakshmi.

It is worth mentioning that Vijayalakshmi holds the unique distinction of being the first woman cinematographer in Asia. And she has cranked the camera for about 22 feature films and many television series. She also wrote the script for Sangeeth Sivan’s Malayalam film Daddy, which had Arvind Swami in the lead role.

The shooting of Abhiyum Anuvum was kicked off in mid-2016 and it is majorly shot in Kerala and Chennai. According to reports, Vijayalakshmi has drafted the story of Abhiyum Anuvum based on real life incidents that unfolded in Brazil.

The star cast also includes Suhasini, Rohini and Prabhu, and the film is produced under Yoodlee Films banner. The film will also release in Malayalam as Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum.

The Tamil-Malayalam film is expected to hit the screens on September 22. Tovino also has a few interesting projects in the pipeline, including, Mayanadhi, Maradona and Tharangam. The teaser of Tharangam was unveiled on Tuesday. The film marks the debut of actor Dhanush as a producer in the Malayalam film industry.

