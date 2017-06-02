AAA song Rottula Vandi Oodudhu: This ‘spiritual gaana’ by Ilaiyaraaja needs more spirit

AAA song Rottula Vandi Oodudhu: The song’s lyrical video features Simbu’s avatar Ashwin thatha and his love interest in the film Tamannaah. AAA song Rottula Vandi Oodudhu: The song’s lyrical video features Simbu’s avatar Ashwin thatha and his love interest in the film Tamannaah.

Silambarasan’s upcoming movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran titled Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan aka AAA will be released in two parts. One of the songs from the first part titled “Rottula Vandi Oodudhu” is a gaana song that many waited to hear because the song is sung by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and the music is composed by his son Yuvan Shankar Raja. There is a certain feel that is missing from this gaana song penned by Simbu himself.

What could have been a raging number, now sounds more like any other song. There is nothing special about it, and if someone could explain the reason behind the hashtag #SpiritualGaana – all the better. No, it is not a bad song. Your ears don’t bleed from listening to this number, but where is the magic that Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja are known to create together? That is absent in this song.

There are certain songs that one tends to like after listening to it multiple times. It kind of grows on you, and then you get hooked to it. This song could be something similar.

The song might feature Simbu avatar, Ashwin Thatha and actor Tamannaah. We got to know from the trailer that Tamannaah plays the role of the girl who has a crush on a 60-year-old man. From the montages of this lyrical video, looks like Ashwin thatha is all set to groove with a 20-something girl.

Also read | Silambarasan’s next movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan to release on Eid

The first part of the movie is set to release on Eid – June 23, and the second part is expected to hit the screens in December.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd