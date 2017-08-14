A real life plot to kidnap my daughters inspired me to write Mahanadi: Kamal Haasan

It has been 58 years since Ulaganayagam Kamal Haasan stepped into the tinseltown. His first movie Kalathur Kannamma was made in 1959. With over 200 movies across industries and several awards, the actor has been pegged as of the best actors in India. The veteran recently curated a list of 70 films that changed his life, for Hindustan Times. With each movie, the actor had written a personal note about it.

The actor gives a disclaimer before the list, saying that it is not a bucket list for cinephiles. “I’m not trying to recommend movies, or impose my choices on other people. Films are my profession, my life. The way I react to a film will be different from the way other people would. I’m sure I will probably notice nuances other people may not. Finally, it’s like falling in love! Why do you fall in love with someone? Who knows? It’s the same with movies.”

In such a personal note about the 1994 film Mahanadi, the actor had revealed that the film was inspired from a real life incident. The movie is about a man whose family goes astray when he gets framed and goes to jail, his daughter gets kidnapped and is sold into sex work. Kamal had written the film and acted in the same.

“I have never spoken of what prompted me to write Mahanadi. Now my daughters are old enough to understand the ways of this world I can… I guess. My household help, all of them, conspired to kidnap my daughter for ransom. They even did a dry run. By accident I discovered their plan. I was angry, unnerved and ready to kill for my baby’s safety. But I saw sense in time. I was to write a new script and I kept delaying it for a month. Later when I sat down to write, the script wrote itself ….maybe assisted by my fear, apprehension and paranoia,” he wrote.

