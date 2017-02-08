A R Rahman’s directorial debut with a Toronto-based company?

Music director AR Rahman met the Mayor of Toronto, John Tory. (source: AR Rahman/Facebook) Music director AR Rahman met the Mayor of Toronto, John Tory. (source: AR Rahman/Facebook)

Oscar winning music director A.R. Rahman, reportedly set to make his directorial debut along with a Toronto-based company, says he wants to look into artistic tie-ups between India and Canada.

Rahman on Tuesday night took to Facebook to share a photograph of himself with Toronto Mayor John Tory and thanked him for his invitation to set up a base in Canada.

“Thank you for your kind invitation to set up a base in Canada, Mr Mayor. I’m indeed very touched and moved by your gesture,” Rahman wrote.

The “Tu hai” crooner added that he was well-settled and happy in Tamil Nadu, with his family and friends.

“Do visit our KM Music Conservatory when you come to India the next time. I will also look into interesting artistic collaborations between Canada and India,” he added.

The music maestro has reportedly collaborated with Canadian company Ideal Entertainment, which will be partnering on three of his films – “Le Musk”, “99 Songs” and “One Heart – The A.R. Rahman Concert Film”.

