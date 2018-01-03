The untitled flick, which is tentatively called Vijay 62, will be Vijay’s second consecutive project with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. The untitled flick, which is tentatively called Vijay 62, will be Vijay’s second consecutive project with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

Sun Pictures on Wednesday officially confirmed the details of the main cast and crew of its upcoming production venture, which will have Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Director AR Murugadoss has put together a solid team of technicians for his third outing with Vijay.

“Sun Pictures is happy to announce that A.R.Rahman will be the Music Director for the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay’s Movie. Heroine will be Keerthy Suresh, Cameraman – Girish Gangatharan and Editor – Sreekar Prasad. #Vijay62WithSunPictures,” read a tweet posted by the production house.

The untitled flick, which is tentatively called Vijay 62, will be Vijay’s second consecutive project with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. Vijay’s Mersal, which was one of the highest grossing South Indian films in 2017, had the music album composed by the maestro.

See the tweet confirming A R Rahman, Keerthy Suresh join Vijay’s next with AR Murugadoss here:

Sun Pictures is happy to announce that A.R.Rahman will be the Music Director for the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay’s Movie. Heroine will be Keerthy Suresh, Cameraman – Girish Gangatharan and Editor – Sreekar Prasad.#Vijay62WithSunPictures — Sun TV (@SunTV) January 3, 2018

And it is also Keerthy Suresh’s second film with Vijay after Bairavaa.

Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan last year was associated with Angamaly Diaries and Solo. Both the films were technically well-shot, especially Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo was visually a treat. And the eight-time National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad requires no introduction. He also edited Murugadoss’ last year bilingual film Spyder.

The principle photoshoot of Vijay for the project also took place in Chennai recently. The pictures of a dapper-looking Vijay from the photoshoot have been doing rounds on the internet.

The regular shooting of the film will begin soon and the filmmakers have plans for its release on Deepavali this year.

The untitled flick will be the third film of Vijay with Murugadoss after Kaththi and Thuppaki.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd