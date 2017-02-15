2.0 Valentine’s Day poster: Rajinikanth aka Chitti still in love, see pic

Director Shankar releases new 2.0 poster on Valentine’s Day. Director Shankar releases new 2.0 poster on Valentine’s Day.

Director Shankar seems to have revealed an important connection between his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran and upcoming sequel 2.0. He released a special Valentine’s Day poster with a robot holding a red rose close to its steel body, hinting that like the first part, romance will be at the heart of the film.

“Loading romance.. For 2.o With ARR & Karky after today’s pack up,” Shankar posted on his Twitter account, while sharing the new poster of his most-awaited film of 2017.

In the first part, scientist Dr Vaseegaran gives Chitti, the robot, ability to experience emotions and this invention backfires when his flawless and the most advanced creation falls in love with his beautiful girlfriend. While we expect a great face-off between Chitti, played by Rajinikanth, and evil scientist Dr Richard, played by Akshay Kumar, in the second part whose tagline reads ‘the world is not only for humans’, it seems like romance will also play an important role in dictating the actions of its lead characters.

2.0 is being made at a massive budget with the cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art VFX. The film’s budget, which was touted to cost a whopping Rs 350 crore for its producers, has now reportedly gone up to more than Rs 400 crore.

Loading romance..

For 2.o With ARR & Karky after today’s pack up pic.twitter.com/BZtwKe2abf — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 14, 2017

The final schedule of shooting is going on in Chennai. It also marks the acting debut of Akshay in the south. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles. The film, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is slated for a Diwali release this year. 2.0 will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

