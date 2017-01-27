2.0 teaser to be out on Tamil New Year, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar film near completion

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar 2.0 teaser release date is here Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar 2.0 teaser release date is here

The latest buzz in the industry is that the teaser of 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, will be released on April 14, which marks the beginning of Tamil New Year. Director Shankar and editor Antony have already started the work on preparing the teaser of one of the most highly anticipated films in the country that is at par with Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The shooting for one of the most expensive sci-fi movies in Asia is on its final leg. The film crew will resume their last schedule in Chennai on January 30 and have plans to wrap up the shoot by March after which the post-production work will begin. Since the film is said to be heavy on special effects, the post-production process is expected to go on for seven months. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. But, the filmmakers have used 3D cameras for 2.0, which is a first in India. The makers have also planned to facilitate theatres across the country to upgrade themselves to 3D technology.

The film is being made at a whopping budget of more than Rs 350 crore and is simultaneously produced in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which is said to be Shankar’s most ambitious project so far.

The film has been making waves ever since it was announced. Enthiran 2.0 also marks the acting debut of Akshay in the south. He is playing an evil and an eccentric scientist in the film. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles. The film, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, is slated for a Diwali release this year.

