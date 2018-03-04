2.0 teaser leak: How and where the leak occurred?

Produced at a budget of Rs 400 crore, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film yet. Produced at a budget of Rs 400 crore, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film yet.

The teaser of Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, was leaked on Sunday morning much to the outrage of several stakeholders. The leak led to several questions being asked as to how the teaser was leaked. But it now seems that the unfinished trailer was, reportedly, screened at the birthday party of Lyca Production’s chief K.Subaskaran. The Europe distributor of the film Karanshann has claimed that the teaser was allegedly screened at the party, hence leading to the leak.

“2.0 teaser was leaked from #Subaskaran(Chairman Lyca) birthday party🎊. #2.0teaser was screend exclusively for VIPs,” he tweeted.

This is the second teaser to be leaked within a matter of just few days. Kaala, Rajinikanth’s other project with Pa.Ranjith, also faced a similar issue. The producers were forced to push the official release ahead as the leaked version went viral.

Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 4, 2018

In the wake of the leak, Soundarya Rajinikanth has taken to Twitter to ask for more stringent measures, calling the act ‘heartless’. “Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium,” she tweeted.

Produced at a budget of Rs 400 crore, 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film yet. It also marks the Kollywood debut of Akshay Kumar, who plays the baddie in this larger-than-life science fiction film. The film also stars Amy Jackson in a key role. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

