2.0 stills leaked: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film has Amy Jackson playing a female robot? See photos

The release of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0 is touted as the next biggest movie event in the country after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. We already know Rajinikanth plays a double role in the film, Chitti the robot and Dr Vaseegaran, which are the central characters of this blockbuster sci-fi franchise by director Shankar. Even before the film’s first official look was released, the scary crow look of Akshay Kumar leaked online. The Bollywood actor who plays the role of Dr Richard is said to be playing an evil scientist and the main antagonist in the film.

Amid all this, the role of Amy Jackson was one of the closely guarded secrets of 2.0. But a couple of stills from the film have just got leaked which are seemingly from an action scene, further adding to the fan frenzy around the film. In the stills, we can see Amy riding a big truck in a robot costume, and Rajinikanth as Chitti is preventing a truck from toppling over.

Now, the question is – Is Amy playing a female robot? The actor had said earlier that she is not playing a sophisticated android robot like Chitti in the film. “No! Definitely not! I cannot say anything more about the role. It is quite a challenging one, and if I talk about it, I would give away the entire plot. All I can say is, it’s something I have never done before,” she was quoted as saying in Times of India earlier. But, what is she doing in that costume? We can only wait to know more.

The film was earlier confirmed to release on Diwali. However, the makers have postponed the release early next year citing production reasons. The film is reportedly being dubbed into 15 major foreign languages and hence the delay. It is also said that the special effects of 2.0 are more complicated and sophisticated than Enthiran, that came out in 2010.

The makers have planned to release the film in as many as 7,000 screens in India alone. The eventual screen count of the film might even go up given that it is a Rajinikanth film, which also has Akshay Kumar.

The film has already created a few records even before its release. One of the records, is it has fetched Rs 110 crore for its producers just in satellite rights. 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film with Rs 450 crore budget and is funded by Lyca Productions.

