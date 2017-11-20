2.0 star Rajinikanth opens up about his ‘unexplainable relationship’ with Muslims

Rajinikanth speech at 2.0 audio launch in Dubai Rajinikanth speech at 2.0 audio launch in Dubai

The grand audio release function of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 happened in October in Dubai and it premiered on television on Sunday. Talking at the event, the 66-year-old actor revealed that he was a first-time visitor to Dubai.

“I have transited through Dubai many times but never stepped out of the airport. This is the first time, I’m visiting Dubai,” Rajinikanth revealed to the audience present at the Burj Park.

He also thanked the Dubai’s ruler for providing a lot of job opportunities for Indians. He said he has had some sort of ‘unexplainable relationship’ with Muslim people throughout his life. “When I was a bus conductor in the early 70s, the majority of the workers in that transport were Muslims. So I had many Muslim friends at the time. When I came to Chennai, I was a paying guest at a friend’s house. The landlord of that building was a Muslim friend,” he recalled.

“After I became famous (as an actor), I bought my own house at Poes Garden and even that belonged to a member of the Muslim community,” he added. “Even the Raghavendra Mandapam was earlier owned by a Muslim.”

“I have acted in many movies but even today if a movie that can cause tremors at the mention of its name is Baasha,” he noted to tremendous clap from the audience. In the 1995 crime drama, Rajinikanth’s character assumes the second name of his slain Muslim friend after he becomes a gangster.

“My Guru is Sri Raghavendra Swamy. The land to build Mantralayam (pilgrim village) was given by a Nawaab,” he said, adding that he has some strong connection with Muslims.

Rajinikanth also thanked Subaskaran of Lyca Productions and director Shankar for giving him the opportunity to act in this film. And he promised the upcoming sci-fi will make India proud globally.

2.0 also has Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. The 3D film is being made at a budget of about Rs 400 crore. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. 2.0 has three songs, of which two were launched at the Dubai event. The remaining song, said to be a favourite of the entire cast and crew, will be released soon.

2.0 was expected to hit the screens in January. However, recent reports suggest that it might get postponed due to post-production reasons.

