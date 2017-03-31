2.0: Shankar on Rajinikanth’s 5 roles, Akshay Kumar’s 12 avatars

Director Shankar on rumors about 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Director Shankar on rumors about 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead role is one of the most awaited release of the year after Baahubali 2. The film with the impressive star cast is also one of the most speculated about movies. From the characters to their roles, every tiny detail is written about. Some media reports have suggested that superstar Rajinikanth has played five different roles including two dwarves while Akshay Kumar will be seen in 12 different avatars in the upcoming sci-fi film, 2.0. Putting all the speculations to rest, director Shankar has clarified that the news was not true. “No,” he said while responding to a fan’s question over the alleged multiple roles of Rajinikanth and Akshay in the film.

Earlier, reports suggested that besides playing Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti (the robot), Rajinikanth has apparently also played two dwarves and a negative role. And Akshay’s interesting look inspired by crows, which was leaked online even before the filmmakers officially released it at a grand event in Mumbai, is also just one of the 12 looks he had sported in the film apparently.

2.0, the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster film Enthiran, produced on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores and the last leg of the shooting is taking place at a rapid pace. The director earlier tweeted a picture of himself along with his technical crew and captioned it, “With my team after finishing a major scene of #2.0 . One song and some patch works are only the balance.” Following which the post-production work will begin, which is expected to take more than six months. The makers of the sci-fi film have announced that the movie will release on Diwali this year.

The film also marks Akshay’s debut in Kollywood and has Amy Jackson playing an important role and she recently wrapped up her portions.

The film recently had a brush with a major controversy, after its producers of Lyca Productions invited Rajinikanth to unveil a housings scheme for displaced Tamils in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. However, political parties in Tamil Nadu protested against Rajinikanth, forcing him to cancel his trip to the island nation. Earlier, regional pro-Tamil parties had also sought a ban on the release of 2014 film Kaththi, starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay, alleging that Lyca Productions had close business ties with the then Sir Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has been accused of committing war crimes against civilian Tamil population, during final days of his government’s assault on LTTE.

